FDC: CPI Rebasing Won’t Reflect Real Cost Of Living

While figures from the rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI)-slated for release by the end of January- will likely show a lower level of inflation, this will not reflect the real cost of living for consumers, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have said.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows that headline inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month to hit 34.80 per cent in December from 34.60 per cent in November.

As the analysts put it, “inflation skyrocketed to 34.80% to close the year 2024, despite efforts to control it. However, Nigeria’s attempts to curb redhot inflation are expected to receive some support from the reconstitution of the CPI basket.

Although adjusting the weights may result in lower inflation figures, it does not reflect the actual cost of living for consumers. There appears to be too much focus on cosmetic changes rather than addressing fundamental issues.”

The NBS announced at a sensitisation workshop in Lagos, recently, that it was collaborating with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to rebase both the Gross Domestic Product and CPI, an exercise, it said, was aimed at aligning economic statistics with current realities by taking into account structural changes in the country’s economy.

According to the NBS, for the rebasing of the GDP, the year 2019 has been chosen as the new base year, replacing the previous base year of 2010, while 2024 is set as the new base year for the CPI.

The Bureau also said that it is in the final stages of validating the data collected for the rebasing, adding that rebased figures will be released by the end of January 2025 and post-rebasing activities will include further analysis and dissemination of the data.

New Telegraph reports that, while the consensus among financial experts is that the NBS is right to rebase both the GDP and the CPI, which is expected to increase the perceived size of Nigeria’s economy and also reflect changes in its structure, some analysts have warned that the exercise might not make much of a positive impact on the country.

For instance, in a recent report, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CFG Advisory, Mr. Tilewa Adebajo, noted that at $195 billion, Nigeria’s GDP has declined over the last decade, losing over $300 billion in value as a result of naira devaluation, low productivity and stagflation, leading to the country losing its position as the largest economy in Africa and now ranking fourth behind South Africa, Egypt and Algeria.

The CFG Advisory boss, who attributed this development to “prolonged policy inconsistency since the economy came out of post covid recession,” consequently opined that: “The ongoing exercise to rebase GDP and Consumer Price Index (CPI) might therefore not yield the desired results.”

According to him, in order to get the economy back on track, “the government must reduce its debt burden, restore its credit rating to investment grade and tame inflation.”

These actions, he said, “would reduce borrowing costs and provide stimulus for investment, sustainable growth, productivity, and employment.” “To accomplish this, FGN must restructure its capital structure and balance sheet.

Selling down its JV oil assets will raise $30-50 billion, that can be applied to reduce the debt burden, improve the foreign exchange regime, provide dollar supply for naira appreciation, restore credit rating and boost net reserves,” he added.

