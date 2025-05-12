FDC Analysts Project April Inflation To Hit 24.6%

Share

Nogeria’s headline inflation rate likely rose to 24.6 per cent in April 2025 from 24.23 per cent in the preceding month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph, however, said they expected that “month on month inflation will slow to 2.6 per cent annualised at 36.1 per cent.”

Following the rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which led to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting that the country’s inflation declined for the first time in six months, falling to 24.48 per cent and 23.18 per cent in January and February 2025, respectively, the consensus among analysts was that it would reduce further in March.

The last CPI data released by the NBS, however, showed that headline inflation rate rose to 24.23 per cent in March 2025.

Commenting on the surprise increase in inflation in a report they released at the time, the FDC analysts attributed it to factors, such as money supply growth, exchange rate depreciation, telco tariff hike and the increase in petrol price.

The analysts, who said they expected “inflationary pressures to persist through April and May, underpinned by seasonal factors and continued currency depreciation,” however, predicted that money supply growth would likely moderate to 20.3 per cent in April from 24 per cent in March.

They also forecast that the naira is likely to remain under pressure, “fluctuating between N1,600 and N1,700 per dollar as declining oil prices and waning investor confidence continue to constrain foreign exchange inflows.”

The analysts stated: “Nigeria’s inflation surprisingly rose in the month of March, contrary to consensus expectations. The reasons for this can be attributed to money supply growth of 23.9 per cent, exchange rate depreciation, a 50 per cent telco tariff hike, and the increase in petrol price.

“While inflation remains a core concern for households and businesses alike, recent government actions appear to be contrarian to this economic reality.

The Debt Management Office’s (DMO) issuance schedule for Q2’25 has been reduced by nearly 50 per cent to between N900 bn and N1.2 trn from N1.8 trillion in Q1’25.

“This effectively reduces the amount of liquidity being with – drawn from the system, thereby increasing the net money supply in circulation. “The latest Treasury Bill auction rates have declined across the board.

“These falling rates, amid surging inflation, send mixed signals to markets and investors. The implied message is one of excess liquidity or policy easing, which contradicts the broader inflationary environment.”

However, in their latest report, the analysts said that money supply growth is likely to ease next month while the naira will depreciate marginally in both the official and parallel markets to N1,650/$1.

They also predicted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to maintain the status quo at the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) scheduled to hold from May 19 to May 20, 2025.

Citing the impact of the ongoing global trade war on oil prices, investment inflows and supply chain movement, Deloitte West Africa, in a recent report, stated that Nigeria and Ghana face upside risks to their inflation outlook.

