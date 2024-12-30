FDC: $2.2bn Eurobond Issuance Proceeds’ll Boost Forex Supply

Share

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said that they expect proceeds of the $2.2 billion Eurobond, recently issued by the Federal Government, to bolster the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) capacity to inject liquidity into the foreign exchange market.

The analysts, who stated this in a new report released by the firm, said that the expected increase in forex liquidity, coupled with the commencement of $25, 000 weekly sales to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) and increased remittance inflows, would lead to the strengthening of the naira at the parallel market in the near term, which will help to ease inflationary pressures thereby boosting economic activities.

As the analysts put it, “the naira at the parallel market is expected to appreciate in the near term following the commencement of the CBN selling directly to the BDCs at the prevailing Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate.

This would lead to increased supply, alleviating the pressure on the naira. “The CBN’s $2.2 billion Eurobond issuance proceeds would enable the CBN to provide the forex supply.

Although temporary, the naira’s appreciation is beneficial for headline inflation in the country.

Major inflationary pressures such as logistic costs and exchange rate pass-through are stabilising. This would lead to a gradual easing of headline inflation in 2025.

“However, inflation in December is expected to rise, albeit marginally. Exchange rate stability and easing inflation are positive for macroeconomic stability.

This could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the status quo and end its rate hiking cycle at its meeting in January. If inflation continues to decline, the MPC might start easing rates at H2’24.

Lower borrowing costs would drive economic activities in the country.” Commenting specifically on their outlook for the naira, the analysts said: “We expect the pressure on the naira to ease following increased forex supply from the CBN due to the $25,000 weekly sales to BDCs and remittance inflows in the near term.”

On December 2, the Debt Management Office (DMO) issued a statement announcing that Nigeria successfully priced $2.2 billion in Eurobonds notes maturing in 2031 (6.5-year) and 2034 (10- year) in the international capital markets, with $700 million and $1.5 billion placed in the 2031 and 2034 maturities, respectively.

The statement said that the notes were priced at a Coupon and Re-offer Yield of 9.625 per cent and 10.375 per cent, respectively.

The statement partly read: “Nigeria is pleased to have attracted a wide range of investors from multiple jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and participation from Nigerian investors, which it views as an expression of continued investor confidence in the country’s sound macro-economic policy framework and prudent fiscal and monetary management.

“The transaction attracted a peak orderbook of more than $9.0 billion. This underscores the strong support for the transaction across geography and investor class.

With respect to investor class, demand came from a combination of Fund Managers, Insurance and Pension Funds, Hedge Funds, Banks and other Financial Institutions.”

Commenting on the successful pricing, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, said: “Today’s successful issuance signposts increasing confidence in ongoing efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, administration to stabilize the Nigerian economy and position it on the path of sustainable and inclusive growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The broad range of investor appetite to invest in our Eurobonds is encouraging as we continue to diversify our funding sources and deepen our engagement with the international capital markets.”

