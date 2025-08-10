FCV Academy Experience Transforms Young Nigerian Footballers

The FCV International Football Academy is fast emerging as a prime destination for young Nigerian footballers, offering a unique platform to refine their skills while preparing for the demands of Europe’s competitive football scene.

The initiative, facilitated by Lagos-based Dynaspro Sports Promotion, combines elite football training with quality education, giving Nigerian youths the opportunity to pursue both sporting excellence and academic growth.

Currently, 18 Nigerian players are in an intensive two-week training programme under the guidance of UEFA-licensed coaches and former English Premier League stars.

From 14-year-old David Esievo, based in London, to 16-year-old Mansur Achimugu, participants are finding the FCV experience transformative, with a focus on mastering foundational techniques to shape them into world-class professionals.

Esievo, the youngest Nigerian in camp, said:

“I was introduced to the academy by a friend, and I have no regrets. The coaches are excellent and very supportive. The facilities are world-class.”

Achimugu, eager to refine his technique, added:

“I came here to improve my football skills and become a better player. Composure is key in football, and I’m learning to stay calm on the ball. It’s fun here especially with other Nigerian players around. We even speak pidgin English, which helps us bond.”

For Ramadan Akinleye, who travelled from Lagos, adapting to the environment has been part of the journey:

“The weather is different, but I’m adjusting. The coaches are professional, and the players are good. They play more physically here compared to Nigeria, and the technical level is high.”

International players also value the FCV experience. Thailand’s Thomas Kasemsetthasit praised the academy’s methods:

“FCV impresses me with the techniques they teach. I’ve returned to improve, make friends, and continue my football journey. The Nigerian players are friendly and hardworking.”

Poland’s Miron Szymanski echoed the sentiment:

“The training is well-organized, and the facilities are excellent. One of the coaches, a centre-back like me, has shared valuable insights. Nigerian players are technically strong with a great work ethic.”

With its diverse talent pool and top-tier coaching, the FCV International Football Academy is steadily building a reputation as a global hub for youth football development particularly for promising Nigerian players aiming to reach the next level.