FCTA’s Workers Extol Tinubu, Wike For Giving Them Hope

…Celebrate pioneer Head of Service

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) who are still basking in the euphoria of the newly established FCT Civil Service Commission, have extolled President Bola Tinubu and the Minister, Nyesom Wike for breaking the age-long barriers inhibiting their career growth.

The workers said the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act, with the appointment of the pioneer Head of Service and ten Permanent secretaries who have grown through the ranks in the FCT system, was the actualization of the ” Renewed Hope Agenda “.

Acting Director, Reformed Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, stated this at an event the workers organised to celebrate the pioneer FCT Head of Civil Service, the staff were overjoyed with Wike’s life-transforming changes.

Ahmadu noted that workers in FCTA have been highly motivated and therefore determined to give their best to improve service delivery and increase productivity.

In his remarks, the pioneer Head of Service, Dr. Samuel Atang, said that there was no doubt that the ” Renewed Hope Agenda ” of President Bola Tinubu was a reality.

Atang who clocked 60 on 27th March, but was granted a six-month service extension by President Bola Tinubu to enable him to properly structure the new Commission in FCT, noted that workers of the administration have had their dreams come through.

He disclosed that apart from shattering the new establishments in FCTA, the approval for the promotion of over 8,000 workers to different levels, was another achievement of the present government which the workers appreciate.

Also, a former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah called on the directors to close ranks and work for the overall success of the Administration.

Attah advised them to take the elevation of the head of the service as an act of God, stressing that power was only from God, adding that with the large openings, they would get elevated, even as he urged them against keeping files so as to accelerate the development of the Territory.