FCTA’s Food Security Plans Gets $4.5m World Bank Grants

Efforts to improve food and nutritional security by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have been boosted with a grant of $4.5 million from the World Bank.

The FCTA said the fund made available to the FCT Fadama CARES programme, was part of the $15 million that which World Bank allocated for various projects in FCT.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, disclosed this at the official flag-off of disbursement of grants to the third batch of FCT FADAMA CARES beneficiaries for the year 2023/2024 Dry Season production, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister, “The specific objective of the FCT Fadama CARES programme is to increase food security and safe functioning of the food supply chain in the FCT.

“The programme is deliberately designed to support the recovery of livelihood activities of poor and vulnerable households engaged in Agricultural value chains in the FCT with special consideration to women and unemployed youths.

“Its implementation is being anchored on the World Bank Community Driven Development approach for deployment of programme investments at the community level”.

Earlier in his speech, the Mandate Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawal Geidam, said the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), ” will work with you closely during the course of the project implementation and will not hesitate to make available to you our technical and financial resources to ensure its successful delivery “.