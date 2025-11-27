FCTA Working To End High-Emission Transport System – Minister

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has said the administration is taking deliberate steps to discourage high-emission transport practices across Abuja.

She explained that this shift is being driven by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on residents of the FCT.

Mahmoud, who was represented by the Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Michael Bawa, spoke at the 2nd Annual Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conference and the commemoration of World Sustainable Transport Day held at the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja.

She noted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had fully aligned with the Presidential CNG Initiative and is “re-engineering Abuja’s transport system to embody efficiency, sustainability, and convenience.”

According to her, “The FCT Administration is committed to expanding refuelling infrastructure and enacting policies that encourage alternative fuels while discouraging high-emission transport practices.”

Mahmoud added that the FCT must not lag behind at a time when Nigeria is already promoting cleaner and more cost-effective alternatives to traditional, polluting fuels.

In her remarks, the MD/CEO of Automotive Gas Nigeria Services Limited (Autogas Nigeria), Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim, described the moment as pivotal for Nigeria as it joins the global shift toward CNG adoption.

She said the establishment of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) was not only a response to global climate commitments but also essential for supporting the government’s economic reform agenda.