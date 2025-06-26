FCTA Workers To Begin Protest Monday

The Joint Union Action Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (JUAC) on Thursday announced a three-day protest beginning Monday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 2, 2025 over what ‘refusal’of the FCT Minister to address longstanding issues affecting staff welfare and rights.

This is contained in statement issued by the President of JUAC, Rifkatu Iortyer, titled “PROTEST!!! PROTEST!!! PROTEST!!!”,

According to the statement, the union directed all members and affiliate unions across the FCTA to mobilise and gather at the Minister’s Main Gate in Area 11, Garki, by 7:00 am each day of the protest.

The statement listed grievances include the non-promotion of staff since 2023, unresolved salary administration problems, and unpaid entitlements. The union is also demanding structural changes within the administration, improved staff welfare, and an end to deductions they consider illegal.

READ ALSO

Other demands include, Domestication of IPPIS, inaccessibility of the salary portal to salary desk officers, no overhead since December 2024, stop our NHF deduction, non-payment of five months wage awards/health workers hazard allowance arrears, no training and retraining of FCTA staff, out-of-school FCTA primary school pupils, and non-payment of AEPB enforcement squad. All members of staff are advised to gather at the Minister’s main gate Area 11 to drive home their demands.

“The protest is against the blatant refusal of the FCT Minister to address… salient issues affecting staff.

“The Chairman FCT Civil Service Commission must go. We say no to overseeing directors’ position,” Iortyer declared,