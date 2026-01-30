FCTA Workers Resume Indefinite Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Issues

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the umbrella of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), yesterday resumed their indefinite strike over unresolved welfare demands.

The strike, which initially began on January 19, was reinstated following JUAC’s decision to appeal a ruling of the National Industrial Court that ordered workers to suspend the action.

A visit to several FCTA secretariats, departments and agencies yesterday showed minimal activity, with only a handful of workers present, in sharp contrast to the heavy turnout recorded on Wednesday. The low presence followed JUAC’s directive instructing workers to stay at home.

The National Industrial Court, on January 27, had directed the suspension of the strike and adjourned the matter to March 23. JUAC, however, filed an appeal against the ruling through its lead counsel, Femi Falana (SAN).

Subsequently, the Acting Head of the FCTA Civil Service, Mrs Nancy Nathan, directed all workers to resume duty on Wednesday, following assurances from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, that the administration remained open to reasonable negotiations.

Wike had also stated that most of the workers’ demands had already been addressed. However, in a circular issued on Wednesday, JUAC Secretary Abdullahi Saleh informed members that the strike would continue from yesterday, citing the appeal against the court ruling. He urged workers to remain at home and maintain unity, discipline and commitment to the cause.