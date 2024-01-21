FCTA Workers Celebrate Alleged Reversal Of Perm Sec’s Posting

Mild dramas have continued to ensue, following the alleged reversal by President Bola Tinubu, of the Head of Service of the Federation’s decision to post a Permanent Secretary, as a replacement for the retiring Olusade Adesola.

Recall that the Joint Unions Action Committee ( JUAC) in both the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) had issued a statement threatening to resist any attempt by the Head of Service of the Federation to foist a new Permanent Secretary on them.

The labour leaders had argued that with the Presidential approval for the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the Head of Service of the Federation can no longer post a Perm Sec to FCTA.

The first group of people to celebrate the seeming cheering news of the President’s reversal was the League of Retired and Serving FCTA Directors.

Chairman of the League, Lukeman Oramosele, over the weekend, said that, in just a few months, both President Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike “have been able to achieve so much in human, institutional and physical development of the nation’s capital.”

He stressed that since the assumption of office by the current Minister, all project sites hitherto abandoned were now bubbling with construction activities.

According to him, “It is obvious we are in for good times and better days, not just as staff -serving or retired, but also contractors handling FCTA or Federal Government projects in the FCT are happy because they are working and money is coming non-stop.

“The entire country is hopeful, even though there are challenges, but the captain of the ship is steering away from the storms into calm waters, and we can see and feel hope. “