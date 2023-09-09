FCTA: Wike Speaks On Inviting EFCC To Apprehend Ex-FCT Minister, Bello

Following the news making the rounds that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have been invited to conduct investigations into the previous FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, regarding certain irregularities in the awarding of contracts and other similar matters, the FCTA has Outrightly debunked the news.

The Federal Capital Territory administration also denied the news circulating on social media that the incumbent Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike orchestrated the planned investigation by the anti-graft agencies.

A statement issued on Saturday by the FCTA Director, Anthony Ogunleye, however, stated that the reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.

READ ALSO:

Although Wike raised worries and displeasure about anomalies found in the procurement and implementation of some projects during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, Ogunleye claimed he didn’t consider or authorise any action against anyone.

He added that the reports making the round are designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion.

He, therefore, urged the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution when they encounter such unfounded reports.