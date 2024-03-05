FCTA: Wike Sets To Appoint Nine Perm Secs

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to appoint nine Permanent Secretaries for the nine Secretariats of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The Minister made the announcement on Monday while fielding questions from journalists after inspecting some road projects in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen, Wike said the new development is in line with provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act, 2018, which President Bola Tinubu had approved its implementation.

Wike, however, said President Tinubu’s decision to approve the implementation of the ACT was in fulfilment of his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

He added that the most Senior Directors in the FCTA would be appointed as Permanent Secretaries for the secretariats, namely Agriculture, Transport and Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Others are Education, Social Development, Legal Services, Area Council, Health and Environment, and Women’s Affairs.

He added that he had met with all the senior directors in the FCTA to inform them of the development and tasked them with dedication to duty.

“President Tinubu in his wisdom and Renewed Hope Agenda, insisted that the 2018 Act must be implemented, which has given the FCT a Civil Service Commission.

“By this, the FCTA will have its own Head of Service, and then of course, it will have permanent secretaries for the nine secretariats.

“But again, that means that we will require a lot of commitments from them,” he said.

Wike expressed displeasure over delays in moving files and warned the directors against any delay that would sabotage the administration’s efforts.

“So, it is better to let them know that if the President has done this for you, you should also be able to reciprocate by committing yourself to work harder.

“We have told them that no file will stay in a director’s office for more than three to four days so that the work can move on, and they have agreed to that,” he said.