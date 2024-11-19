FCTA: Why We’re Constructing New Roads In Satellite Towns

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that the ongoing construction of new roads across different Satellite Towns was designed to transform lives and bring development closer to the grassroots communities in Abuja.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike disclosed this when he visited several satellite towns within the six Area Councils to flag off the construction of various roads.

To fast-track the development, the Minister inaugurated the Coordinator, Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu after his appointment was approved by President Bola Tinubu.

Since the Coordinator assumed duty, the Satellite Towns Development Department has been effectively tackling the challenges at rural communities.

Some of the new roads included the award of the 9.5 km Kabusa/Ketti road and the 11 km Kabusa/Takushara road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, as requested by the council chairman, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu.

The Minister also disclosed that an MOU has been signed between the FCTA and CGC for the provision of potable water in Kwali, Gwagwalada, and Kuje Area Councils.

He said: “We went to China, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CGC to provide water for Kwali, for Gwagwalada, and for Kuje to start with. We are not just providing roads; now Mr. President has taken a step further to ensure that you must have potable water to drink.”

“As far as infrastructure is concerned, by the time this administration finishes in 2027, Abuja will be a different place altogether.”

Just recently, while inspecting the Kuje, ordered the construction company to commence the earthwork on the road stretch immediately, and said he would have presented the paperwork for the extension of the road from Kuje to Gwagwalada, at the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) but for the death of the Chief of Army Staff.

The Minister noted that the road is very strategic to the economic development and activities of Abuja, hence the priority attention being given to it.

Wike said, “We have also directed them to continue the dualization from Kuje to Gwagwalada and that will ease off transport difficulties and also reduce travel time when going to Gwagwalada.

“So, people who have no business along the Giri-Airport axis will now come to town. Everybody in Kuje who is going to Gwagwalada will also go straight and I know the economic impact these will trigger. Mind you, all these constructions included streetlights.

“ We think that it will change the landscape of the entire city. People do not need to leave Kuje to go and live in the city to go to work.

“ It will be within 20 to 25 minutes and you are already in the city and that is what everybody hopes for. We thank God that we are keeping to the promises made by this Administration”.

