FCTA: We’ve Laws Backing Us To Crush Violators’ Bikes

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has asserted that its enforcement operations, including the impounding and crushing of motorcycles belonging to traffic violators, are fully backed by law.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Mandate Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat, FCTA, Chinedum Elechi, while supervising the crushing of 601 impounded motorcycles for violating operational restrictions in Abuja.

Elechi noted that the Secretariat is acting based on extant regulations which empower it to carry out enforcement, impoundment, and destruction of motorcycles operated in restricted areas.

He emphasized that the ban on commercial motorcycles in about 45 locations within the FCT remains in effect and enforcement will continue without compromise.

“As we speak, we are acting under the regulations of the FCT. The most recent regulation governing this subject matter came into effect on January 1, 2023. It was signed into law by the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello. So it is law — operating a motorcycle in certain areas is against the law,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abdullateef Bello, confirmed that Tuesday’s crushing exercise was the first for the year and would be sustained as a deterrent to violators.

Bello recalled that the restriction on commercial motorcycles, which began in 2006, was aimed at sanitizing the city and curbing criminal activity.

“This exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to support the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles in the Federal Capital City. The ban, which started in 2006, was intended to address traffic violations. But today, these motorcycles pose significant security threats, as they are increasingly used to perpetrate crimes,” he said.

He warned investors and operators in the business of commercial motorcycles within prohibited areas to reconsider their ventures, stating, “We will not stop enforcing the law.”

Also speaking, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the FCT Command, AC Mode Magawata, reaffirmed the commitment of the police and other security agencies to supporting the enforcement, citing the involvement of some commercial motorcyclists in criminal activities.

Magawata noted that the ongoing enforcement has significantly helped in reducing crime rates across Abuja.

Share