FCTA: We’re Tackling Insecurity With Rural Police Facilities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the ongoing construction of new police divisions across the six Area Councils in Abuja is part of a broader strategy to curb kidnapping and other forms of insecurity within the territory.

The Director of the Department of Security Services, FCTA, Adamu Gwary, disclosed this yesterday while inspecting the ongoing project sites.

He said the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, remains committed to ending the recurrent security challenges in the nation’s capital.

Gwary revealed that out of the 12 new police divisions approved for construction, based on the prototype design of the Inspector General of Police, 11 are already 90 percent completed across various rural communities in the FCT.

According to him, the initiative is part of the minister’s comprehensive grassroots security plan aimed at strengthening community policing through modern and well-equipped facilities.

“When the Honourable Minister assumed office, he directed that all abandoned or underused town halls in the area councils should be converted into functional police stations,” Gwary said. “The idea is to take policing closer to the people, especially in vulnerable and remote communities where response time is slow.”

He explained that the new model is designed to eliminate the practice where officers live far from their duty posts, ensuring that personnel are always on ground to respond promptly to emergencies.

A visit to some of the new divisional police stations in Tukashare and Saburi (AMAC), Bako (Kwali), Yaba (Abaji), Giri (Gwagwalada), and Ushafa (Bwari) showed significant progress, with most of the buildings at the finishing stage, including the main station blocks and adjoining residential quarters.