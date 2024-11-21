FCTA Warns Apo Traders Over Dubious Dealings Land Relocation

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA) has warned Apo Traders Associations over reports of fraudulent dealings on the proposed relocation land.

Recall that the issue of relocating traders and artisans affected by the ongoing road project in Apo District has been on for some time now.

After several meetings between the affected people and officials of FCTA, the Minister has agreed to relocate them to Wasa District.

It was learnt that the leaders of the Traders were already fraudulent, collecting unsuspecting members of the public as high as N600,000 and N1 million for registration for the land.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) Chief Felix Obuah who addressed the traders on Thursday said that the official registration fee for the land is N300,000.

Obuah noted that the Minister, Nyesom Wike has frowned at the reports of the fraudulent dealings, warning that any trader found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted for such fraud.

While he acknowledged that it had been difficult dealing with the traders, he stated that the over 25 years of disagreement over the relocation would become a thing of the past, if only the traders would cooperate with the government.

Obuah insisted that the relocation is only for those on the road corridors who were affected by the ongoing construction.

“I’m also telling them that it is purely for those of them in the road corridor and those of them in the buffer areas, that these forms are not meant for people who are not trading along the corridor.

Also, I have discovered that most of them have gone as far as collecting money from people who do not have business to do with Apo, just because they want to grab it. And some of them who have money”

