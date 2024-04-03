FCTA Warns Against Buying Land Without Due Diligence

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned against buying land in Abuja through unauthorised people. The Director of Department of Development Control Mukhtar Galadima said this yesterday when he led a task force to reclaim over 100 hectares of land in the Gosa District. He also said they are planning to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and police to check illegal land sale.

Galadima said the body is working towards eliminating land grabbing. He urged prospective land buyers to conduct due diligence by verifying land allocations with relevant government agencies, including the Department of Lands Administration, Development Control, and Urban and Regional Planning. Peter Olumuji, the Secretary of Command and Control, said land grabbers have become notorious on falsification of documents and violent confrontations.