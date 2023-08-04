FCTA Votes N5bn For Vandalised Railway Facilities’ Rehabilitation 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Friday flagged off the rehabilitation of the vandalised railway facilities.

The rehabilitation project, awarded to a Chinese company, is said to be worth about N5 billion and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Recall that some portions of Abuja’s Light Rail system were completed in 2017, inaugurated in 2018, and started test-run immediately, but the advent of COVID-19 grounded its operations in 2020.

The officials of FCTA said most facilities of the railway were hugely vandalised during the COVID-19 pandemic interruption, warranting the rehabilitation project.

FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola who flagged off the rehabilitation project said the decision to replace the vandalised facilities, was informed by the need to restore rail transportation in Abuja.

He noted that ” revitalization of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is not just about repairing physical infrastructure; it is a testament to the resilience of our city and its people.

“It showcases our determination to overcome challenges and our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our citizens. It is a demonstration of our government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for economic growth and social well-being.

“The Abuja Light Rail System is a valuable resource that belongs to all of us, and we must collectively safeguard it from any form of vandalism or misuse. Together, we can ensure that our investments in public infrastructure continue to serve us for generations to come ”

The Contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation ( CCECC) said it has the expertise to quickly restore Abuja’s railway system.

The Managing Director of CCECC, Wang Xixue assured that the project, though meant to be completed within 12 months, but in two months, some stages will be ready.