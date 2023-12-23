Over 200 houses in Nuwege near the Airforce Base are set to be demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Director of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Muhktar Galadima made this known on behalf of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to him, the Nigerian Airforce wanted people residing in the area to vacate because it is too close to the Airforce Base in Abuja, just as residents were also encroaching on their land.

He said they had wanted to force them to vacate their houses but the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) told them that it was not their work, adding that “there is an urgency to do that job.”

The director disclosed that about three days ago, they went with the representative of the Nigerian Airforce, met with the emir and told him about their mission and also informed him of their return but when they went back on Thursday, they were nowhere to be found.

He said the houses and shops to be demolished had been marked, adding that while there were some to be compensated, others would not be compensated because there are guidelines to be followed before demolition can take place.