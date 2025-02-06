FCTA Understudy Anambra Health Insurance Model For Improved Service Delivery

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) health insurance sector, the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Hon. Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike has approved a study tour of the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), to improve service delivery in the FCT.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS),

David Barau on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency was widely regarded as one of the best-performing health insurance agencies in Nigeria.

The Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, urged the delegates to take full advantage of the opportunity, gain valuable insights, and return with knowledge that could be adapted and improved upon for implementation in the FCT.

The delegation, led by the Acting Director of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), Dr. Salamatu Belgore, is expected to observe and assess ASHIA’s operations over the next four days.

Dr. Belgore highlighted the delegation’s keen interest in ASHIA’s success, noting that the agency has hosted similar visits from 13 other state social health insurance schemes. She emphasized that FHIS aims to learn from ASHIA’s model with a view to replicating or enhancing best practices in the FCT.

She said: “We have a robust team comprising staff from ICT, Marketing, Operations, Planning & Research, Monitoring, and Public Relations. Their objective is to study ASHIA’s operations firsthand and present their findings to key decision-makers for service improvement in the FCT.”

She encouraged FHIS staff to remain attentive, ask relevant questions, and maximize the learning opportunity to enhance their professional capacity upon their return.

Managing Director/CEO of ASHIA, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi while sharing insights into Anambra State’s groundbreaking approach to health insurance, noted that the state had successfully eliminated third-party operators in managing its health insurance scheme; a feat previously considered unattainable in Nigeria’s health insurance landscape.

Dr Onyemaechi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Forum of CEOs of State Health Insurance Agencies of Nigeria, attributed ASHIA’s success to the unwavering support of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, and his Executive Council.

“Our financial model allows us to source and manage our own funds while the government handles staff salaries. It wasn’t easy initially, as funding was a major challenge, but we have achieved financial stability by growing our enrollment to over 200,000 beneficiaries,” he explained.

He further emphasized ASHIA’s independence from Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) saying, “Many doubted that we could not operate without HMOs, but we have proven otherwise. The FCT is now the 14th state to visit us to study our model and see how we are making it work.”

Dr. Onyemaechi commended the FCT Administration for its commitment to strengthening health insurance services, noting that the FCT delegation was the largest to visit ASHIA to date.

“Of all the 13 state health insurance agencies we have hosted in Awka, this is the largest delegation so far. Kudos to the FCT Administration,” he remarked.

The four-day tour will include facility visits, operational briefings, plenary sessions, and hospital visits.

