FCTA To Undertake Emergency Rehabilitation Of IBB Golf Club — Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced plans for the immediate emergency rehabilitation of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The over 30-year-old sports facility, built by the government but managed by a Board of Trustees, is reportedly in a state of disrepair, with some sections already dilapidated.

Wike, who was hosted by club members on Saturday, emphasized that the facility — designed to promote recreation and tourism — would not be allowed to fall below the international standards envisioned by its founding fathers.

He also vowed that his administration would resist ongoing efforts by some highly placed individuals to convert the club into private property.

According to the Minister, the government will maintain its stake in the club but ensure that only credible individuals with proven integrity are allowed to manage it.

“I will take this as an emergency project that must be addressed. We’ll begin with the clubhouse. I’ll invite Julius Berger — since they built it, it will be easier for them to handle the rehabilitation,” Wike said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, appealed for urgent repairs, noting that no major rehabilitation had taken place since the facility was built in 1991.

She highlighted the club’s status as a centre of excellence and a model for Africa, stressing the importance of maintaining its global reputation.

“This golf club is internationally recognized as one of the best in Sub-Saharan Africa and indeed in the world. It remains a key social, cultural, recreational, and tourism hub of the FCT under your watch,” she said.

Dongban-Mensem also noted that the club houses a professional training school which has trained numerous golf professionals, many of whom now manage prestigious golf clubs in Nigeria and across West Africa.

