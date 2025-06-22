FCTA To Undertake Emergency Rehabilitation Of IBB Golf Club –Wike

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans to immediately undertake an emergency rehabilitation of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The over 30-year sports facility built by the government, but managed by the Board of Trustees, was said to be in dire need of repairs, as some sections were already dilapidated.

Wike, who was hosted by the club members on Saturday, stated that the club facility, designed to promote both recreation and tourism would not be allowed to deteriorate below the international standards envisioned by the founding fathers.

He also vowed that his administration would not allow the ongoing plots by certain highly placed individuals to convert the club to private property.

According to him, the government will continue to maintain its stake in the facility, but only allow credible individuals with good track records to manage it.

“I would take it as part of the emergency that we must do. We’ll start with this one over here, which is the clubhouse. I will invite Julius Berger. They are the ones who built it. It will be easier for them to handle,” Wike said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, who requested the rehabilitation, said that since the facilities were built in 1991, there have not been any major repairs.

She noted that the facility was meant to be a centre of excellence and a model for the African region, and hence the need to maintain that standard.

