FCTA To Strengthen Education Sector With N13.1bn School Projects

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday said it has perfected plans to strengthen education sector with different projects, estimated at N13.1 billion.

The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, who disclosed this said the Minister, Nyesom Wike has already granted permission for the projects.

The Secretary stated that the projects, include renovation, new construction of toilets and provision of furniture across secondary and primary schools in the Six Area Councils for 2024.

Hayyo said: “The minister of FCT who has been described as Mr. Project, approve new constructions, renovations or rehabilitation, provision of furniture and construction of toilets in FCT secondary and primary schools to the tune of over N13 billion.

“Wike pledges that all the projects will be executed in 2024, we are not going to give detail of how many schools will be renovated or constructed in each Area council of the FCT because the school needs of the Area Councils are not equal.

“There are some Area Councils that the demands are higher, there are so many dilapidated and congested classrooms. We know how the current minister of FCT changed the phase of education in Rivers state, it is the same system that he is going to do in the Federal Capital Territory, that is why he has approved the money for the school projects.

According to him, there is already an ongoing efforts at revamping school libraries and laboratories across all the area councils.

“Also, a 150-capacity hall and digital literacy programme were inaugurated in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari and Kuje Area Councils, while laboratories and books for libraries were provided to schools.

“We will continue to provide classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and recreational spaces to nurture well-rounded, successful students and ensure the efficacy of the educational delivery system,” he added.