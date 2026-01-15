FCTA To Resume Enforcement Against Abuja Property Debtors Next Week

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced a massive enforcement drive targeting property owners in default of ground rents, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) payments, and land use conversion fees.

Speaking after the first FCTA Executive Council meeting of 2026 chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, revealed that the administration will begin sealing properties and revoking titles as early as next week.

Disclosing that a primary focus of the 2026 enforcement involves properties that have illegally converted from residential to commercial use, Nwankwoeze highlighted high-profile areas such as Aminu Kano Crescent, Adetokumbo Ademola Crescent, and several streets in Garki Areas 7 and 8.