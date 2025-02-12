FCTA To Rejig Waste Mgt System In Satellite Towns

Share

…Set to change waste management contractors

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it had worked out measures to rejig its waste management system.

The Minister, Nyesom Wike who disclosed this on Wednesday when he inspected some ongoing roads and housing projects, said he was not impressed with what the current waste management contractors were doing.

Wike noted that the case was even worse at the satellite town. However, he assured that the situation would change within the next few weeks.

He disclosed that his government was almost rounding off the process of selecting more competent and efficient contractors to handle waste management in the FCT.

He said, “ Abuja is quite clean. I only talked about the satellite towns, I’m not impressed with the contractors. As I speak to you now, I think we are almost done with the selection of the contractors that will be carrying out the waste management.

“ I believe in the next one week, we will have selected those who are competent, those whom we think can deliver. I think we are tackling it, particularly the satellite towns, when you are moving down the road, you would see waste scattered all over the place and for me, it’s not acceptable to us”.

On the various projects at different stages within the city, the Minister expressed the hope that by May 2025, they would have been completed and inaugurated.

He added, “Let me start by saying I’m quite impressed with the speed of work by the various contractors, particularly those who are carrying out road construction, Julius Berger, and CGC.

“ I believe that we are going to meet up, like they promised, by the grace of God, by May this year. Look at the judges’ quarter. The FCT, Federal High Courts and the Court of Appeal judges’ quarters.

“It’s really amazing with the level they’ve got it to. That’s what I’ve always said, with proper management of funds, contractors are willing to put in their best”.

