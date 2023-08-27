FCTA To Prosecutes  24 Defaulting Vehicles Owners 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it would prosecute 24 vehicle owners for various offences.

The vehicles were impounded over the weekend by a combined team of task force, during an operation which commenced from Area 1, Garki up to Apo Bridge and Garki market.

Head of Operations, FCTA’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS), Deborah Osho, who led a combined team of task force officers on enforcement operations, said all relevant agencies have resolved to strengthen attacks against all forms of nuisance in the city.

Osho disclosed that since taxi and other vehicle operators have refused to comply with rules, the enforcement team, will also not relent in haunting and prosecuting them.

“Today’s operation is all about the clean up of the city. As you can see, this is the popular Garki Market which we have just cleared of nuisances, ranging from illegal car parks.

“This operation commenced from Area 1, 3, Apo Bridge and now we have extended it to Garki market areas. We want to ensure that there is a free flow of traffic.

“The owners of the vehicles who were impounded for various offences will face a mobile court. The vehicles that are not road-worthy, will have to be fixed. The judges at the Mobile Court will also determine their fine. We have impounded about 24 vehicles, and 7 bikes.

On the environmental component of the operations, Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB), Kaka Bello said the areas raided were places where human activities have continued to constitute nuisances.

Bello noted that the intensified fight by the city enforcers against defaulters was to ensure that Abuja remained a city of pride.

He stated that environmental sanitation was required on a daily basis, noting that a little slack would be counterproductive.

According to him, ” We are committed to the removal of all sorts of nuisance from the city, especially those that have a negative impact on the environment. The environmental cleaning has to be done on a daily basis”