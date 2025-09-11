FCTA To Prioritise Paediatric Surgery, Others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it would remain committed to improving support for child health, especially paediatric surgical assistance for both rural and urban areas in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, in Abuja on Thursday during the official opening of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria (Abuja Chapter).

The Minister stated the administration had made enormous investments towards safeguarding children’s health, while also ensuring an improved healthcare system for all.

Mahmoud noted that, through the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, FCT would closely collaborate with professional bodies to expand access to quality healthcare.

According to her, more attention will be paid to “ improve referral systems, ensuring timely surgical interventions for children across urban and rural areas”.

While commending the association’s dedication to training, research, and mentorship, she also urged them to prioritise preventive care through stronger linkages among healthcare professionals to reduce late presentation of conditions.

Earlier, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Philip Mshelbwala, disclosed that Nigeria faces a critical shortage of paediatric surgeons, with an alarming ratio of specialists to patients that demands urgent attention.

He said, ‘As a case in point, the FCT and Nasarawa State have 15 paediatric surgeons for a combined population of approximately 4.3 million, with half being children.

“This falls well below World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.”

Mshelbwala is assured of the unwavering commitment of the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria to bridge this gap through knowledge sharing, mentorship, and collaborative problem-solving.