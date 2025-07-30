FCTA To Begin Mandatory Hepatitis Screening For Food Handlers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to commence mandatory hepatitis screening for all food handlers in the territory, particularly those working in restaurants, markets, bakeries, and canteens.

The initiative, aimed at curbing the spread of the food-borne disease and safeguarding public health, was disclosed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during an event to mark World Hepatitis Day 2025.

The Minister was represented by the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe.

Wike said food handlers would no longer be overlooked in the fight against hepatitis, especially types A and E, which are primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water and can spread rapidly in urban environments like Abuja due to poor hygiene practices.

The screening will be carried out through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) involving a consortium of experts.

“Hepatitis A and E, primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, can rapidly spread through poor hygiene practices, posing serious risks in our rapidly expanding and cosmopolitan city of Abuja,” the minister said.

He called on stakeholders across all sectors government, private enterprises, healthcare providers, and food industry operators to support the initiative, which includes mandatory screenings, promotion of free Hepatitis B vaccinations at public health facilities, standardised food safety training, and rigorous enforcement of hygiene inspections and licensing for food vendors.

“To us, food handlers are not just service providers they are essential public health stewards,” he said. “Simple, consistent, and safe hygiene practices can significantly reduce hepatitis transmission. Therefore, let us break the silence. Hygiene cannot wait. Screening cannot wait. Action cannot wait. Together, let’s ensure that the FCT leads by example, turning our food industry into a symbol of health, safety, and excellence.”

The FCTA said the PPP arrangement would combine private sector efficiency, technical expertise, and funding with government oversight to implement regular and mandatory screening for Hepatitis B and C among all food handlers in the FCT. The initiative aligns with the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality.