FCTA to begin crackdown on health facilities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it would not allow quackery to compromise the standard of its healthcare system, promising to shut down all facilities engaging in quackery within the capital territory.

This was disclosed when the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee, (PHERMC) under the Department of Medical and Diagnostics, embarked on a three-day monitoring tour of health facilities in Abuja.

The Director, Medical and Diagnostic, Health and Human Services Secretariat in the FCTA, Dr Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team, said the administration places much premium on the health of residents, and will not hesitate to sanction private health facilities found guilty of compromising standards.

“So far, what we have seen is that some facilities that were registered earlier are still maintaining the standard that we expected of them. But so far, we have had cause to seal the services of one particular facility, which was providing services.” beyond the scope of which it was registered.”

According to him, while some facilities have provided optimum service according to the approval granted by PHERMC, some have been discovered to perform below par.

Ahmadu warned that the administration would not hesitate to seal off any facility that fails to provide optimum service to the residents of the FCT.