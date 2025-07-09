FCTA To Arrest Street Beggars, Scavengers, Others In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday launched a major crackdown to rid Abuja and its satellite towns of street beggars, scavengers, illegal traders, and other miscreants.

The exercise, tagged Operation Sweep Abuja, was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to the statement the operation was carried out in accordance with the directive of Wike to rid Abuja and its satellite towns of all forms of nuisance, including the “one chance” syndicate.

He explained that the move was in line with the Abuja Environmental Protection Act and other relevant laws.

He said, “Our nation’s capital should be a secure symbol of pride and beauty, not a site for street beggars and scavengers, most of whom are agents of criminal elements.

“To achieve this, a Joint Task Force, comprising security agencies and relevant FCT Secretariats, Departments and Agencies, has been deployed to apprehend any persons found begging, scavenging, loitering or engaging in other acts inimical to the security and well-being of the residents.

“Arrangements have been made to profile them and hand them over to their various state governments.

“Security of lives and properties of residents of the FCT is of paramount importance to the government; we must all join hands to achieve a safer Abuja.”