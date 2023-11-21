FCTA To Access N100bn SUKUK Fund For Millennium Tower Project

…as Wike gives Contractor 6 months ultimatum on VP’s official residence

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it has plans to complete the Millennium Tower project in Abuja, with about N100 billion SUKUK funds.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike who disclosed this on Tuesday when he inspected the construction sites of the Vice President’s official residence and some major roads, noted that his administration would ensure that some projects were completed within the first 100 days of President Bola Tinubu in office.

Wike disclosed that he had met with the heads of the Sukuk fund, during which he discovered that FCTA has up to N70 billion to N100 billion to access road projects.

He noted that he had negotiated that the funds should be channelled to the completion of the Millennium Tower to boost the tourism potential of the nation’s capital.

On the Vice President’s official residence project, the Minister directed the contractor, Julius Berger to finish and deliver the work before May 29, 2024.

According to him, the Vice President’s official residence project was awarded in 2010 at the cost of N7 billion but was later abandoned due to lack of funding.

He revealed that the contract has been reviewed to N15 billion because of inflation and the high cost of materials.

He said, ” I have discussed with the DG of the Sukuk fund, and as I speak to you, we have over 70 to 100 billion Naira we are trying to access, and we are going to attach it to specific projects.

” I’m interested in roads and bridges, but we spoke to them that we have other projects like the millennium tower, that is going to change our entire landscape in terms of tourism and the rest of it, and they have agreed. What you are going to see from next year is something else”.