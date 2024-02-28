FCTA Taskforce Storms, Demolishes Abuja Street Forex Market Shanties

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) task force on Wednesday stormed the Abuja popular Bureau de Change Street market, located in Wuse Zone 4, demolishing all the Shanties used by operators.

The operation which apparently was targeted at dispersing illegal forex traders in the areas, lasted for hours with several security agencies backing the operations.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima did not confirm if the operation was designed to reduce forex inflation but said the place had become a hibernation point for suspected criminals in the city centre.

Galadima described the area as an eyesore, saying the exercise which is based on directive will help to bring out the esthetic nature of the place.

According to him, BDC operators are expected to operate from designated and licenced areas and not under trees and bushes as experienced in Zone 4.

Galadima said, “Our clean-up exercise here is based on a directive for us to keep sanity.

“The place is a sorry situation in terms of esthetic, it serves as a hideout for criminals and miscreants which is why we have to come and clear everything.

“BDC operators are expected to operate from designated and licenced areas, they are not supposed to operate under trees and in bushes, so that is why we have cleared the place.

“The place is still under litigation but you see, security is paramount so also safety and cleanliness, we have to look at these parameters very well not forgetting that the site is under litigation but we have to provide safety and security for Abuja residents”