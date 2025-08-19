The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently voiced its frustration over age and service records falsification among its workforce, CALEB ONWE reports

Afortnight ago, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission subjected 915 senior workers to computer based promotion examination to clear a backlog of outstanding promotions. The challenge that came to the fore at the first ever computer-based promotion examination for workers within the assistant, and deputy directorate cadre, was said not to be peculiar to FCT, but a Nigerian albatross Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Emeka Eze was confronted with a question on the challenges he had encountered during the screening and biometric data capture of the workers.

Being the pioneer helmsman of the Commission, he frankly disclosed that one of the major challenges he had to deal with was age and records falsification. Eze revealed that while the verification exercise to determine the workforce of the FCT was going on, he encountered so many falsification of age and documents in the service records.

According to him, workers who were caught in the age falsification web were asked to retire from the service. He said: “ We started, first and foremost, by doing a verification exercise to establish the number of personnel in the FCT Civil Service. And having almost finished that, the next level is to clear the backlog of promotions over the years. Those who were found to have falsified their age and records and have stayed beyond the required age were retired”.

Inside Abuja observed that many of the workers who came for the promotion exams were actually old enough to have retired from service, save the falsification of both age and documents. While the workers were seated before a set of computers at the National Open University virtual learning centre at Dutse, some of them were visibly apprehensive.

Apart from their age , many of them confessed that they were not attuned to modern technology. One of the participants was heard complaining to his colleagues who asked for assistance, “ that, I am a complete novice to computers”.

Inside Abuja gathered that age and document falsification were responsible for keeping unqualified workers in certain key positions in the civil service and have hampered development.

Experts speak

Some development experts have said that the problem of age falsification and document manipulation, a practice some employees resort to in order to prolong their careers or secure positions they might otherwise be unqualified for, were the major reasons service delivery had been undermined. Dr. Silas Ezeji, a development consultant, said that “in Nigeria’s civil service, age is more than a number; it is often a bargaining chip”.

According to him, over the decades, the manipulation of birth records, otherwise known as age falsification, has become a persistent and corrosive practice, undermining institutional integrity and stifling development. “What appears to be a personal survival tactic for some has grown into a systemic problem that threatens the efficiency, succession planning, and credibility of the nation’s public service,” he said.

Age adjustment

Undr the Civil Service Rule, civil servants are expected to retire at the age of 60 or after 35 years of service, whichever comes first. However, it was learnt that the fear of post-retirement uncertainty and the lure of continued access to salary, allowances, and influence have pushed many employees to alter their official records. It was said that the result is a civil service where the actual age of many officers is often whispered about but rarely confronted head-on.

Another expert, Mrs. Zanaib Kaje said, the phenomenon of repeated age declaration and falsification has become very rampant among civil servants. Kaje, a retired director in one of the Federal Ministries, also that the problem has almost become the norm.

“It’s not just a few bad apples; it’s almost institutionalized. Workers adjust their dates of birth so they can stay longer in service, and sometimes, superiors even collude with the subordinates to make it happen. ” she said. A retired director in FCTA who pleaded anonymity, lamented that falsification of age and qualifications had created a mismatch in the administration’s human capital.

“We have cases where people who should have retired years ago are still in service because their records say they are younger than they really are. “The result is a bottleneck, younger, qualified professionals are denied opportunities, while the system keeps carrying excess weight,” he said. In the FCT, where urban planning, infrastructure development, and service delivery require precision and speed, the cracks are particularly visible.

Projects are delayed, institutional memory is distorted, and productivity declines when employees cling to posts beyond their physical or professional prime.

Standstill

Inside Abuja also gathered that for the FCTA, the stakes are high. The capital city, envisioned as Nigeria’s showpiece of order and modernity, has continued to grapple with the pressures of rapid urban growth, rising population, infrastructure gaps, and the need for responsive governance.

Another retired staff of FCTA, who also didn’t want his name mentioned, warned that a workforce compromised by false records cannot rise to the challenge of service delivery. “When files are misplaced, when approvals take months, when project deadlines are missed, these are not abstract failures. They are the direct consequences of a system clogged by people holding on to positions they should have left. The city suffers, and residents pay the price,” he said.