FCTA Strike: Wike Sends Strong Message To Workers

Following the National Industrial Court order to end the ongoing strike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned that any worker of the FCT Administration (FCTA) who fails to resume work from Wednesday, January 28, would face disciplinary action.

The Minister, who issued this threat on Tuesday while briefing journalists shortly after the court’s ruling, insisted that the rule of law must prevail.

This is as Wike accused political actors of exploiting the industrial action for motives unrelated to workers’ welfare.

“The administration was already in the process of mediation when some politicians hijacked the strike,” he said, adding that several of the workers’ demands were “Frivolous” and either unreasonable or already addressed.

He highlighted the administration’s efforts to support staff welfare, including salary payments and reforms within the civil service.

The minister disclosed that more than N12bn had just been approved for the payment of January salaries to FCTA workers, describing the move as evidence of the government’s commitment to its workforce.

Pointing to improved revenue performance under his leadership, Wike noted that the FCT had generated over N30bn in internally generated revenue, a significant increase compared with previous years.

He urged workers to recognise reforms implemented by the administration, including the establishment of the Civil Service Commission and infrastructure investments across the territory.

“Workers are largely responsible for the lack of development in states, including the FCT,” he said.

Wike dismissed circulating reports suggesting he had been forced out of his office during protests linked to the strike.

“I was never chased out of the office,” he said, explaining that he had merely stepped out to see President Bola Tinubu off at the airport.

Adopting a firm stance, the minister warned against further disruptions of government operations.

“Anyone who dares to lock the gates again will be made a scapegoat, because the law must be obeyed.”

He alleged that some senior civil service officials had played a role in sustaining the strike, claiming that certain directors were instigating the action, but said this would not prevent the administration from pursuing the right course.

“Seeing me in person is not a right,” he said, noting that workers’ representatives had been in discussions with management throughout the dispute.

He concluded by warning that staff who failed to comply with the court order and resume duties immediately would face legal action, signalling a tougher enforcement phase as the FCTA seeks to restore full public services.

Workers of the FCTA, operating under the Joint Union Action Committee, had embarked on an indefinite strike on January 19 over unresolved welfare concerns.