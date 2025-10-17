New Telegraph

October 17, 2025
FCTA Storms Popular Estate, Pulls Down 11 Duplexes

The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday stormed a popular estate located in Apo-Dutse District, and pulled down 11 Duplexes for contravening development procedure.

Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said that though the plot of land was legally allocated to the developers, the building plans approval was declined because of the existence of high tension installation in the area.

He disclosed that the administration had offered an alternative allocation to the developers, which they were yet to accept, and refused to obey all the stop work notices served to them. Galadima stated that no estate development would be allowed to spring up under a high tension installation, noting that the health and safety hazard involved in such circumstances was enormous.

He said: “This is a statutorily allocated plot. They requested for approval and applied for building plan approval, which we declined for the fact that it’s in close proximity to a high-tension line, as well as a stream channel. So, we declined to grant approval, but they moved ahead to work.

