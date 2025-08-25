FCTA Storms Karsana District, Demolishes Over 1,000 Shelters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Monday stormed Karsana district in its continued operations against illegal settlements, sparing the indigenous residents, but demolishing over 1000 Shelters.

The Ministerial task force that embarked on the operations said that apart from the demolished makeshift shelters providing a hiding place for criminal elements, it also obstructed a road corridor that was already under construction.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, who led the operation, explained that the indigenous people were selectively spared owing to the fact that Compensation issues have not been resolved.

Galadima noted that his task force would liaise with the Department of Resettlement and Compensation to ensure that no indigenous communities were affected by the ongoing Citywide cleanup of all areas suspected to be harbouring criminal elements.

He said, “We have had a discussion with relevant authorities, and they said that for now, the RR3 is not yet awarded, but the N16 has been awarded, and the work is in progress.

“We have been informed by the Department of Resettlement and Compensation that there are some indigenous communities on the corridor. That’s why we tried as much as possible not to interfere with the existence of such communities”.

“For tomorrow’s exercise to be smooth, we want our representative of Resettlement and Compensation to be with us, so that they can guide us to know the indigenous communities. And those that are not indigenous communities, we can excuse them and tell them to move on,” Galadima added.

According to Galadima, “When you look at these structures, they are mostly made of shacks and temporary materials. So far so good, we have cleared more than 1,000 around this place and we are about to continue, because the work is enormous and the stretch of the road is as long as 2 kilometres, all consisting of shacks and shanties”.

Also speaking, the Director, Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, who was represented by the Secretary, Command and Control of FCTA, Dr. Peter Olumuji, said the operations have been unabated because of the administration’s resolve to address in totality the challenges of insecurity in Abuja.

He noted that “ this Mab Global Estate axis, which has other estates, has been a great source of concern for those residing within the estate. And you will know there is a nexus between development control and the security of their lives and property.

“And what we have seen here is that we noticed, because we have indigenous communities here, these criminal elements try to make shanties behind those indigenous communities to serve as a cover to their own shanties.

“And what we have done today, most of the residents that have passed through this place really praised the good effort of the FCT Administration.

“And like the Director has said, it is going to be a continuous clearance. We are not just going to leave it, we are going to take over this place,” he said.