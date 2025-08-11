FCTA Storms Another Dark Spot, Displaces Illegal Occupants

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday stormed another dark spot located around the popular UTC area in Garki, destroying illegal structures built by scavengers.

The operation led by the Director of Development Control, Murktar Galadima, said it was in continuation of the Ministerial directive to sanitise the city and guarantee more security for citizens.

Galadima noted that the several dark spots being targeted are places where some of the criminal syndicates that threaten security in Abuja hibernate.

He disclosed that the demolished illegal structures in the UTC area were built in a railway transit corridor and would not be allowed to remain.

He noted that the FCT Security Council had directed the operation and that the administration plans to sustain the effort to ensure lasting change.

The cleared land, located within the transit way corridor of the Abuja Master Plan, will be secured through fencing to prevent future encroachment.

“In the Abuja Master Plan, the Land Use Act for Phase One and Garki District, this is part of the transit way corridor. It has not been developed yet, but it is being maintained and protected against any instance of land grabbing”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Area 7 Petty Traders Association has called on the FCT Administration and local authorities to assist in clearing a major road in the area.

Vice Chairman of the association, Clifford Azarama, who made the appeal, thanked the FCT administration for its efforts so far but noted the need for more consistent work.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Azarama specifically requested that the “operation manager in area 3” collaborate with the group to ensure the road remains clear.

He expressed frustration that previous workers sent to the area have not cooperated fully with the association’s members.