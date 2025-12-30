FCTA Steps Up Surveillance On Scrap Markets To Track Criminals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has resumed close surveillance of all scrap markets, also known as Pantaka, as part of efforts to track criminals and intercept stolen items.

A combined task force on Tuesday carried out operations across various scrap markets to curb ongoing vandalism of public utilities.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the scrap markets in Apo and Jabi, the FCTA Director of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, said the enforcement was aimed at strengthening monitoring of Pantaka markets, which are often used to sell stolen items.

Gwary, represented by the Secretary of Command and Control, Dr. Peter Olumuji, noted that many vandalized public assets often end up in scrap markets.

He stated, “The reason we took the media along today is to showcase the work of Operation Sweep, particularly the Joint Task Force established by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. This team works around the clock throughout the year, and as a result, there has been relative peace across the FCT.

“We all recall that last year, there was a spike in the vandalism of critical infrastructure and national assets, especially manhole covers. Through Operation Sweep, the FCT Administration was able to effectively curb that menace. Additionally, the Honourable Minister has continued the installation of solar streetlights across the territory.”

Responding to journalists’ questions, Apo Pantaka Market Association Vice Chairman Hassan Mohammed said scrap dealers have adopted measures to comply with the law.

“This visit is very important, and we sincerely appreciate the authorities’ efforts. We have always collaborated with security agencies and operate a strong task force. Before anyone enters this market with any item, they must brief our task force at the gate. We verify receipts and agreements, which we then keep in our office,” he explained.

Mohammed added, “We also enlighten our members that before buying any vehicle, they must contact the owner. Once you speak with the original owner and receive confirmation, the sale is authorized.”