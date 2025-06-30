FCTA Staff Holds Protest In Abuja

Some staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, 30 staging a protest in front of the FCTA headquarters in Area 11, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the staffs under the aegis of Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) can be seen holding placards with inscriptions such as “non- payment of AEPB enforcement squad”, inaccessibility if the salary portal to salary desk officers”, “withheld salaries and allowances of workers for over 6 months” amongst others.

READ ALSO

The President of the union, Mrs Rifkatu Iortyer, explained that they have taken several actions such as writing letters since 2023 to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to intervene but all efforts proved abortive.

She also issued a 3-day ultimatum to the FCT administration to meet their demands or they will resort to different measures.

Some of their demands include the commencement of training and retraining of FCTA workers, payment of 5 months wage award, payment of FCT teachers allowances and salaries, immediate stop of national housing funds deductions, immediate commencement of staff promotion due in 2023, 2024,and 2025 among others.