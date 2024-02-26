FCTA Sets To Crush Impounded Rickety Vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, said it would no longer release any rickety vehicles impounded, but crush them.

This disclosure was made by Dr Abdulateef Bello, Director, Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), who led a team to impound 130 vehicles said to have failed the integrity test.

Bello noted that some of the vehicles out of the 130 would be crushed to prevent them from returning to the road.

“Some of the vehicles that are here; some of them will be made to face the mobile court. The mobile court will decide the kind of penalty that will be given to them.

“But there are some that definitely will not go back to the road. We are going to invite the owners. We will ask them to pick whatever is valuable in the vehicle, and the vehicle will be crushed,” he said.

The director alleged most of the rickety vehicles were being used by criminals who disguised themselves as commercial drivers.

Bello explained that a total of 130 substandard vehicles were impounded in the last two weeks during evening raids to impound all substandard vehicles.

According to him, most of the substandard vehicles were playing the city roads in the guise of commercial business, whereas many of them were running the city to perpetrate crime.

“So, for the last two weeks under review, we have impounded over 130 substandard vehicles which we took you round to see.