FCTA Sets Committee To Monitor N1bn World Bank Climate Change Project

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated a Ministerial Committee to monitor the World Bank Climate Change project worth about N1 billion.

FCTA’s Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, said Local Government Implementation Committees for the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, was necessary to ensure that communities take ownership of the projects.

The Mandate Secretary of the Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, who inaugurated the committees for the six Areas Councils of the FCT, in Abuja on Friday, noted that the committee will be responsible for the overall supervision of the project at the local government level.

“The committee will also act as liaison to the State Project Management Unit and Secretariat, Departments and Agencies and provide support to stakeholder analysis and identification for implementation activities.

“Facilitate the implementation of the watershed management strategies and report to the SPMU on the Area Council’s progress towards meeting intervention targets”, he added.

The National Coordinator of the project, Mr Mukhtar Tanko, said that a total of 700 million dollars loan was secured from the World Bank in 2021 for the ACReSAL project and became effective in 2022.

Tanko, however, said that no state would access the facility without providing their own counterpart fund.

He said that the FCT had paid N334 million as a counter fund and urged the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, to settle the balance, adding that the minimum was N500 million while the maximum was N1 billion.

He said that so far, the project has accessed over N11 billion from the implementing states as counterpart funds.