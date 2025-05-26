FCTA Seals 4,794 Properties Over Ground Rent

Share

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) on Monday embarked on an enforcement exercise to seal up 4,794 properties owing to non-payment of ground rent.

The closures come in the wake of a significant crackdown by the FCTA, which recently revoked 4,794 land titles across Abuja’s prime districts—including Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, and Garki—over unpaid ground rents spanning more than a decade.

According to FCTA officials, a total of 8,375 property owners owe approximately ₦6.97 billion in ground rent arrears, some dating back over 40 years.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, emphasized that the revocations were executed in accordance with Section 28(5) of the Land Use Act, which permits the government to reclaim land from titleholders who fail to meet the conditions of their occupancy rights.

