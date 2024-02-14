FCTA renews spirit of dedication, patriotism in civil servants through awards

Background

It is believed that the civil service is the engine room of any government, because, over the years it has remained the repository of institutional knowledge and policies. Over the years, stakeholders have continued to evolve ways by which this “engine room” can be maintained to keep the country running smoothly and efficiently. One of the measures that have proved to be very potent is rejigging the reward system and motivating workers who are the operators of this engine. A few weeks ago, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) took up spanners and other work implements and serviced the engine room of its operating system.

Awards

It was the 4th edition of FCTA Staff recognition and award for outstanding performance. About 191 workers picked up various awards, having been selected out of many, for distinguishing themselves in their Secretariats, Departments and Agencies. New Telegraph learnt that the recognition and awards was introduced four years ago to break civil service boredom, cure apathy among the younger generations, while also instilling professionalism and excellence among workers. To the 4th edition’s awardees who smiled home without restraints, it was a new dawn, both for their civil service careers, and life generally. Many of them confessed that a new sense of patriotism and commitment had been rekindled in their spirit, for the civil service.

Junior staff

Some of the awardees among the junior staff cadre said they were just doing their best, discharging their responsibilities, and least expected the recognition. Others confessed that they were provoked to good works, having witnessed the first, second and third editions of the award ceremony. They noted that seeing their colleagues who were recognised previously, pumped the adrenaline in them to put in the best performance which distinguished them. According to them, the initial belief that the civil service was “a no man’s land”, being a government business, where “soldier come and goes” has evaporated. They said that they can now see a new civil service where hope is rising for the younger generation to invest their lives and get premium values.

Lifted spirits

Awardees, especially junior and middle cadre staff members said the recognition and honour have lifted their spirits and ignited in them passion for more service delivery. The awards have continued to elicit mixed feelings for the workers, some of them confessed that they never had any expectations to be honoured for performing the official functions, they were always paid for. Some of the workers, who were recognised said receiving letters of nomination, were like a dream of the night. The recognition and award has undoubtedly injected a new sense of patriotism, hard work and culture of excellence into the civil service system. In the recent past of 2023, about 184 staff members were recognised and honoured. Some of the awardees in 2023 noted that they have not stopped cherishing the award. One of those who received the award in 2023, Adeola Abosede who works in the Press Office of the Minister, noted that both the letter of nomination and certificate of recognition have been included in her list of most cherished treasures. The young lady, who was honoured for outstanding performance and dedication to duty, noted that looking at the certificate of recognition daily has remained a source of inspiration and energy.

Shock

According to her, she has not recovered from the shock of surprises that hit her initially, after being nominated. “When I got my letter of nomination to come for the award, it was a big shock to me. In fact, I woke up every day to check my certificate,” she said. Also Elizabeth Aliu, another awardee in the 3rd edition of the event, has continued to bask in the euphoria of the award for more than one year now. Aliu, who is attached to the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement of FCTA, described the award as a “big milestone”. She disclosed that the recognition given to her has rejuvenated her dedication to duty. Aliu also expressed gratitude to both her immediate boss and the administration, for the opportunity to serve. According to her: “I was recognised under the Management Recognition Category. I am overwhelmed with joy. This is a testament of hard work and dedication to duty. “I am grateful beyond words to FCTA and my immediate boss in the department for the motivation. “To me, this is a milestone and I hope to keep learning and serving while I strive for excellence.”

Healthy competition

New Telegraph learnt that the recognition and awards have also put several agencies in FCTA on their feet, competing and enhancing service delivery. Especially agencies that generate revenues were said to have been motivated by the awards to double their efforts. It was learnt that Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) with 100% and above improvement on Revenue Generation category was created at the 2021 FCT Awards, to encourage them. Some of the SDAs that were recognised and rewarded for their sterling performance in revenue generation and other service improvements include: the Parks and Recreation of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Satellite Town Development Department (FCT), Science Technology & Innovation Department, and the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS). All these were winners of the SDAs with 100% and above IGR category at the 4th Edition of the FCT Awards.

Civil Servants’ creed

With the reward system having come to stay and in its fourth year now, the administration said it was time to extract more commitment from workers. The administration launched the Civil Servants’ Creed, saying there was need for the workers to be properly guided in ethical conduct while aspiring for professionalism and increased productivity. The creed was launched by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike through his representative, the FCT General-Counsel/Secretary Legal Services Secretariat, Barrister Salman Dako. Acting Director, FCTA Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, explained that the creed developed with the support of the outgone Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola: “Embodies the values and principles that are essential for the effective and efficient delivery of public services to the citizens of Abuja.” Ahmadu noted that the FCT administration wants to build a world-class and results oriented civil service sector that will guarantee values and efficient service delivery for the citizens. According to her: “This initiative underscores the commitment of the department to instil a sense of purpose and professionalism among civil servants, emphasising the importance of accountability, transparency, and ethical conduct in their daily responsibilities. By articulating a clear set of standards and expectations, the Civil Servants Creed serves as a guiding framework to inspire and guide employees in upholding the highest standards of service delivery. “The launch of the creed is not only a symbolic gesture but also a practical tool to cultivate a culture of excellence and dedication within the civil service. It acknowledges the crucial role that civil servants play in governance and public administration and highlights the significance of their contributions to the development and well-being of the Federal Capital Territory. “Through the Civil Servants Creed, the department aims to empower civil servants, nurturing a sense of pride and ownership in their work while promoting a deep sense of responsibility towards the citizens they serve. It reinforces the fundamental values of professionalism, respect, and commitment to public service, ultimately contributing to a more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centric administration.” She added that: “This launch also represents a pivotal step towards enhancing the overall public sector governance and administration in Abuja. By promoting a values-driven approach to service delivery, the Civil Servants Creed aligns with the broader objectives of institutional reform and capacity building, ultimately contributing to the realisation of a more accountable and effective civil service. “The Federal Capital Territory Administration’s commitment to the Civil Servants Creed reflects a proactive and forward-thinking approach to strengthening the organisational culture and ethos of public service. This initiative has the potential to inspire a renewed sense of purpose and professionalism among civil servants, ultimately fostering a more accountable, transparent, and citizen-focused public administration in Abuja, Nigeria.”