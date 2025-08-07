FCTA Receives Tinubu’s N2bn Health Support

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday confirmed the receipt of a health intervention package worth over ₦2 billion from the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu.

The Mandate Secretary for Health and Environmental Services, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, made this known during the launch of new tuberculosis (TB) diagnostic machines in Abuja.

She said the First Lady’s intervention has significantly boosted efforts to reposition primary and secondary healthcare services across the FCT, improving service delivery with better equipment and motivated personnel.

According to her, the FCTA received 10 TB diagnostic machines to be deployed across the six Area Councils.

“The First Lady has been a champion for many health causes. Today, I will focus on tuberculosis. Statistics show that at least seven people die from TB daily in Nigeria, and over 100 are infected every day. This is unacceptable because TB is preventable and treatable,” Fasawe stated.

She added that the ₦2 billion intervention will enhance quick diagnosis and strengthen coordination among primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare facilities, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and funding partners.

“Due to her support, more attention is now being paid to tuberculosis,” she said.