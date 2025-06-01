FCTA Rationing Water Supply Due To Ongoing Rehabilitation – Wike

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has explained that the ongoing rationing of water supply in parts of Abuja is due to the rehabilitation of two major water treatment plants.

Wike said the rehabilitation effort is part of his administration’s plan to ensure that all four treatment plants serving Abuja residents function optimally.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the Minister assured residents that adequate measures have been taken to ensure water availability during the upcoming Sallah celebration, while also appealing for public understanding as the rehabilitation works continue.

“The FCT Water Board operates four water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 30,000m³ per hour, divided into Phases 1, 2, 3, and 4,” the statement read.

“Due to inefficiencies that have caused the plants to operate below their installed capacity, a rehabilitation contract was awarded to Messrs SCC Nigeria Limited.”

The statement further explained that the rehabilitation has reached an advanced stage at Phases 1 and 2, where electro-mechanical equipment—described as the prime mover of the treatment plants—is being replaced and reinstalled. This necessitated a total shutdown of the two interconnected plants.

However, Phases 3 and 4 remain operational, though they are insufficient to meet the overall water demand of the FCT population.

“What is being experienced is a partial shutdown, not a complete halt of potable water supply in the FCT,” the Minister clarified. “There is a partial disruption in water production and distribution due to the ongoing works.”

He added that the contractors, SCC Nigeria Ltd., are working around the clock to complete the project ahead of schedule.

“To minimize the impact on residents, the FCT Water Board has introduced a rationing timetable by alternating supply between Lines 1 and 2 of the distribution network.”

Residents are therefore advised to store sufficient water for their daily needs, as supply will be distributed on a rotating basis until the rehabilitation is completed.

