FCTA Proposes N1.7bn Fully Digitalised School

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it has proposed to establish a fully digitalised school in the nation’s capital, at the cost of N1.7 billion naira.

The officials were silent on whether it would be either primary or secondary school but said that it would be sited in Karshi, one of the satellite towns within Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

Mandate Secretary, FCTA Education Secretariat, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, who represented FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike during the celebration of FCT students’ academic and sports accomplishments, in Abuja, stated that officials of the administration had undergone a study of the operational mechanism of a ‘ Smart. ‘ school.

He noted that considering the benefits, the administration has decided to replicate what it saw overseas for the overall development of Nigerian children.

He said: “When you are talking about digital teaching and learning, definitely, you have to do away with papers, pencils, pens and the rest of them.

“Presently, we are going to spend about 1.7 billion Naira on establishing the smart school in Karshi, and maybe this year, the Minister will commission it.

“Initially, some developed countries started to digitalise teaching and learning, and they have invited us, so we have been there to see how teaching is taking place in digital form.

“That’s why we are going to start with one school. The establishment of a smart school in Karshi, Abuja, will mark the beginning of smart (digital) schools in the city. From there we will learn a lot.