FCTA Plans Mandatory Hepatitis Screening For Food Vendors

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is set to subject food handlers, especially those working in restaurants, markets, bakeries and canteens, to screening for hepatitis.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike said this in a message to commemorate the 2025 World Hepatitis Day in Abuja yesterday.

Wike, represented by Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, said the move was to safeguard public health and food security in the FCT.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at preventing hepatitis and other foodborne diseases.

He said: “Hepatitis A and E, primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, can rapidly spread through poor hygiene practices, posing serious risks in our rapidly expanding and cosmopolitan city of Abuja.

“We urge all stakeholders, government agencies, private enterprises, health – care providers, and food industry operators to actively support this transformative initiative through the mandatory hepatitis screenings for food handlers, promotion of free and effective Hepatitis B vaccination at public health facilities, enforcement of standardized food safety training inclusive of hepatitis awareness, rigorous enforcement of licensing, hygiene inspections.