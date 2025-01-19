FCTA: Over 70 Communities Celebrate Paikon-Kore Road

Share

…To be commissioned by FCT Minister

Over 70 communities in the Paikon-Kore axis of Gwagwalada Area Councils have expressed great excitement over the 9-kilometer road recently completed for them by the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA).

The communities erupted in celebration over the weekend when members of the FCT Minister’s Press Corps visited the place to assess the completion stage of the road.

This was even as the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike included the road among the projects he would commission within the week.

A representative of the communities, Ibrahim Umar, who described himself as the Community Liaison Officer Paikonkore-Ibwa communities, said the new road has brought hope to the area.

Umar said the road aside from improving the movement of humans and goods, has also enhanced efforts at addressing the security challenges in the area.

In his words: “For quite decades, we find it difficult to transport our farm produce to the city centre especially Gwagwalada towns, and its environs, but we are happy that we can do so now with ease.

“This road was changed because of God Almighty, and because of the honourable minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who has deemed it fit to bring this project down to Gwagwalada, and not only Gwagwalada, but to remember the people of Paikon-kore and Ibwa communities.

“The main bridge that cut the two communities off, and during the rainy season we find it very difficult to cross across. Particularly, students in primary school, students of SS 1, and JSS 3, especially around August and September, find it difficult to cross to places where their schools are located.

“But because the bridge has been done now successfully, I believe that during the rainy season now, anybody can go to wherever they wish to go.

“We are thanking President Bola Tinubu who had made it possible to appoint Barrister Nyesom Wike as FCT minister, who deemed it fit to link the rural communities to other parts of the territory. We feel very proud of having him in FCT.”

Share

Please follow and like us: