FCTA: Over 5,000 Households Benefit From Six Months Cooking Gas Refill

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) commences full implementation of its ‘Breathe Clean Air Initiative’, over 5000 households are set to benefit and also enjoy free refill of their cooking gas for six months.

This development was disclosed on Saturday when the Safe Environment Renewable Project- Breath Clean Air Abuja, was officially launched.

The Mandate secretary, FCTA, Health and Environment Secretariat (FCT-HES), Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said the focus of the program is not about sharing palliatives, but to address ignorance about the people’s environment and help women manage the home and health of their household better.

She noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has touched every area of human life with the aim of improving the standards of living for all classes of people.

Fasawe stated that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has keyed into the vision of President Tinubu and has shown enough commitment towards making the FCT a better place for all.

She said, “The truth is, health is wealth. Health and the environment are equal. So the focus of this program is not only to give out palliatives, as we’ve done in the past.

“The focus of this program is to address the Renewed Hope Agenda Initiatives. It’s to tell Nigerians that if only we can put our hands together, and not wait for governments alone, we can have a happy, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria. Because truly, with peace and prosperity, Nigeria will be great again”.

Also speaking, Dr Babagena Adams, Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, disclosed that the initiative was important, as it would help to end the stress that pregnant women pass through.

He said, “ We’re also saving the pregnant women, along with the family. So if they live healthily, they’ll be more productive, and the GDP of FCT will increase. So a healthy community is a wealthy community, so that’s the benefit”.

Earlier in his speech, a partner of the initiative and the Chief Executive Officer, IHS Nigeria Limited, Mohammed Darwish, said that the initiative was designed to help stop mothers and their children from inhaling toxic gases that are injurious to their health.

He said some of the hazards that follow long use of firewood, charcoal for cooking are lung cancer diseases among other lung related ailments.

According to him, “The six-month voucher distributed in addition to the cylinder would encourage the beneficiaries to sustain the usage of the gas cylinders.

“This program, in a nutshell and simple English, is about helping 5,000 mothers, sisters, and daughters by not inhaling toxic gases anymore, and by really making sure that their health is better by breathing fresh air. That’s in a nutshell”, he added.

Also, the executive vice President of HIS, Ayotade Oyinlola, speaking on the impact of the initiative, said the distribution will significantly reduce family income spent on medical bills.

A consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist specialist, National Hospital Abuja, and Secretary Nigerian Cancer Society, FCT Chapter, Dr Ayuba Hannatu Usman, Said the initiative is centred on health prevention, while considering lifestyle improvement.