FCTA: Okada Operators, Serious Security Threats In Abuja

Crushes 639 impounded motorcycles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday said though, it has not placed a complete ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles, also known as “Okada”, it has established that the operators were contributing serious security threats to the nation’s capital.

This was even as it crushed 639 impounded motorcycles, which it said were used by recalcitrant operators who defied its partial restrictions.

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services,( DRTS) Dr Abdulateef Bello said his team has continued with enforcement exercises, to impound motorcycles for operating along restricted areas in the territory.

Bello lamented that the Okada operators were not just traffic nuisances, but now crime harbingers.

Bello said: “The crushing is in continuation of our usual exercise for the removal of commercial motorcycles that still operate within the city in line with the ban that has been established since 2006 by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“We have had this exercise in series and I’m sure by now is no more news that we will continue to impound commercial motorcycles that continue to ply in the Federal Capital City.

“Today, we have crushed 639, the idea of crushing them is to serve as a deterrent to those who still don’t believe that there is a ban on their activities in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We have discovered that in the initial plan, these motorcycles were causing traffic gridlock but currently is beyond just the traffic, is now a security threat in the lives and property of residents of the FCT.

“Most of the motorcycles are used in promoting criminal activities ranging from one-chance, snatching of bags, mobile phones and drug peddling, even much more dangerous crimes in the city”.